Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,743 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

BBCA stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

