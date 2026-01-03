Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $212.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $214.90. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average of $204.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

