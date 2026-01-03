Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $9.89. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 34,558 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.49 million. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $2,596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 180,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

Featured Articles

