Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.2901. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.2830, with a volume of 43,945 shares traded.

Jones Soda Stock Down 10.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co is a Seattle-based beverage company known for its craft sodas featuring unconventional flavors and personalized label artwork. Founded in 1995, the company produces a variety of carbonated soft drinks, including its signature Tomato, Creamy Red & Black, and Blue Bubblegum flavors, alongside diet and zero-sugar alternatives. In addition to traditional soda offerings, Jones Soda has expanded its portfolio to include energy drinks, sparkling waters and limited-edition seasonal flavors that cater to niche consumer preferences.

Beyond its core product lineup, Jones Soda operates a direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform that allows customers to create custom photo labels for special occasions and corporate events.

