ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

