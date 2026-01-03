Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 561,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 210,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 25.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.78.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.