Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $592.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $580.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

