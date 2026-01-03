Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $195,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.4%

AVEM stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

