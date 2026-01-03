Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.