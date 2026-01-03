TruNorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TruNorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

