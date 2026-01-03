TruNorth Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TruNorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $44,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.