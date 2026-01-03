Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 335.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

