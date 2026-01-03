Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7,426.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,446,000 after acquiring an additional 79,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,384,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 122,428 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

