Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $86.02 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $86,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,144.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,591 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after buying an additional 965,401 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,838,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,245,000 after acquiring an additional 935,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after acquiring an additional 921,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,823,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,108,000 after acquiring an additional 895,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

