Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Stock Holdings Increased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $347,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

