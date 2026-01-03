Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of GLW opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,769. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.