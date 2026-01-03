Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,643,993,000 after acquiring an additional 210,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,137,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $310.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.45. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $315.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $310.00 target price on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.90.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

