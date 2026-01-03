Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,770,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.80%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.