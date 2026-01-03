Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. President Capital decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.