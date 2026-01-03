Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,337. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,754 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $121.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.