U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 112,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 628,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,843,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

USB stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

