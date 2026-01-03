Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,054 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,880,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,029,000 after purchasing an additional 667,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

