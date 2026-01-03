Signaturefd LLC Sells 26,870 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penney Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $66.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

