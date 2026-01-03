Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 519,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 104,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About Emergent Metals
Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
