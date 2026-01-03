JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $338,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

