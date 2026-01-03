Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 282,800 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September $ZSEP

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 282,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 111.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 29.9% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth about $631,000.

NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

