Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,842,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $174,425,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $182.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

