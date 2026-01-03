Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 5,750 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Chevron by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $169.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

