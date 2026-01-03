ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.70 and traded as high as $34.94. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 280,070 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 9.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 33,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

