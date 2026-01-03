Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $8.42. Eltek shares last traded at $8.5550, with a volume of 10,818 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eltek in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eltek Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers.

