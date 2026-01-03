Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €73.77 and traded as high as €77.06. Danone shares last traded at €76.78, with a volume of 302,021 shares trading hands.
Danone Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of €77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.80.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious.
