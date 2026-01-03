Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,552.08 and traded as high as GBX 3,835. Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,815, with a volume of 7,465 shares changing hands.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarkson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025.
In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias purchased 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,485 per share, with a total value of £25,858.70. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.
