Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

