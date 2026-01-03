Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 24,175 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $5,892,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,498 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $89.49.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.