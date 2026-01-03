Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Income ETF $JIII

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.31% of Janus Henderson Income ETF worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Income ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JIII opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.35. Janus Henderson Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

About Janus Henderson Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Income ETF (JIII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. The fund seeks high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. JIII was launched on Nov 12, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.