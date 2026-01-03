Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 116.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $669.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $699.69 and its 200-day moving average is $636.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

