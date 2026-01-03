Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Alkami Technology makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alkami Technology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 792,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,847 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.53. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.48 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

