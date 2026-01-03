iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV is Townsend & Associates Inc’s Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $67,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3569 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

