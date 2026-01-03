Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.00.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

HCA opened at $470.22 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

