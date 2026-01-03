Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 5.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.3%

NTR opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.