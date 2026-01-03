Townsend & Associates Inc Has $14.21 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.35 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,127.20. This trade represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,465 shares of company stock worth $3,804,610. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Stories

