Intelligent Financial Strategies Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $562.93 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.69 and its 200 day moving average is $565.56. The company has a market cap of $505.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

