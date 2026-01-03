Enbridge Inc $ENB Holdings Lowered by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,420 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 8.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,368,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,213,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,105,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.80%.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

