Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 100,145 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,145 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 3.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 718,896 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,409,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after buying an additional 503,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.