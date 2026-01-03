Intelligent Financial Strategies Buys 106,785 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VT stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.65.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

