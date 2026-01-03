35,067 Shares in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 1,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of ETHW opened at $22.34 on Friday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

