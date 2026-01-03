PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PHINIA from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.57 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHINIA news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,167.66. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 222.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PHINIA by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PHINIA by 19.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,199,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PHINIA by 157.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

