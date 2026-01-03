Unique Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5%

IAU opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $85.68.

Key Stores Impacting iShares Gold Trust

About iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.