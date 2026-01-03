Unique Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5%
IAU opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $85.68.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is boosting safe?haven demand — U.S. threats toward Iran are cited as a near?term catalyst lifting gold and silver, supporting bullion?linked ETFs like IAU. Price gains for gold, silver as U.S. threatens Iran
- Positive Sentiment: Physical demand is strengthening in Asia — premiums in India and China have moved from discounts to premiums after the recent pullback, signaling stronger local buying that can underpin gold prices and IAU flows. Goodbye gold discounts: Prices now trade at a premium to spot in India and China following pullback from record highs
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst outlook — RBC projects substantially higher gold over the next year (headline $5,100/oz target), which can drive strategic and central?bank demand expectations that support IAU. Gold tipped for $5,100 in 2025 as investors still seek hedges and diversification
- Positive Sentiment: Technical support holding — short?term technicals show gold finding support near the 20?day average and stabilizing near $4,400, which reduces downside risk and supports ETF flows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: 20-Day Support Holds as Resistance Persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and Fed expectations are mixed — some reports note Fed rate?cut bets and a split Fed outlook are supporting rallies, yet the market remains rangebound as participants weigh policy signals. This creates volatility but not a clear directional change for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: XAU Near $4,400, XAG Eyes $76 as Momentum Stabilizes
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday traders are eyeing specific entry/resistance levels — technical guides highlight key levels that could produce short?term swings in IAU even if the medium?term trend stays constructive. Gold Market Analysis for January 2 – Key Intra-day Price Entry Levels for Active Traders
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests near?term topping/dip risk — several market notes point to a short?term top and a weaker weekly performance, which could prompt profit?taking in IAU if spot gold softens. Gold and silver have topped, but look for dip-buying next week
- Negative Sentiment: Price action showed a weekly decline — a recent weekly fall increases short?term volatility and could pressure gold?tracking ETFs if momentum continues downward. Gold Weekly Price Outlook – Gold Falls for the Week
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
