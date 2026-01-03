Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a 4.9% increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003105.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.24 on Friday. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $6.80 to $7.77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

