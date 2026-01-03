Unique Wealth LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

